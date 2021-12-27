Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.47% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $42.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

