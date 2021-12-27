Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 82,042 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,042 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Editas Medicine worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,250,000 after purchasing an additional 136,178 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 210,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

