Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 137,112 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,415 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,112 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

