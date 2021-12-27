Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 7%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.38. Approximately 28,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,207,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $186,780. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

