Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 37,500 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth $143,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

TEN opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $924.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

