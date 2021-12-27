Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $46.29 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $46.29 million and approximately $103,220.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.82 or 0.00448388 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 140.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.