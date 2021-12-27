BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $142,298 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

