Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BZZUY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($25.84) to €22.00 ($24.72) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock remained flat at $$10.62 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

