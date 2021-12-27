Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 14,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,885,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on BFLY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

