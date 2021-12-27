Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

BVRDF opened at $32.86 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

