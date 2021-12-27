Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 72,947 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 786.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,947 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28.

