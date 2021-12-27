Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after purchasing an additional 438,253 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 54.7% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at $5,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.