Brookstone Capital Management Has $9.93 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

MUB stock opened at $116.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

