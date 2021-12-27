Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.48 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $614.09 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $644.31 and a 200 day moving average of $585.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

