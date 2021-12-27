Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 4,875 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $168.25 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

