Brokerages Set UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Target Price at $11.33

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research firms recently commented on UPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Mariya Pylypiv acquired 12,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPH opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UpHealth will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

