Brokerages Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Target Price at $317.19

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $340.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

