Brokerages Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Target Price at $10.74

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REPYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. Repsol has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

