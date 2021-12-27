Brokerages Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Target Price at $10.74

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REPYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.11. Repsol has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
