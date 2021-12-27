Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Target Price at $12.78

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.78.

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

PBR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 20,399,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,562,887. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.381 dividend. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,720,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 450,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

