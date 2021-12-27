Brokerages Set JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Target Price at GBX 816.67

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 816.67 ($10.79).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.44) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LON:JD opened at GBX 211.40 ($2.79) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 149.40 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 834.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The company has a market capitalization of £10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.47.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

