Brokerages Set freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Price Target at €23.64

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.64 ($26.56).

A number of analysts recently commented on FNTN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($23.37) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($28.65) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

freenet stock traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €23.18 ($26.04). 292,737 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.68. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($36.99).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

