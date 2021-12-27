Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT at $30.82

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

