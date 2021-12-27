Brokerages Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) PT at $226.50

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.50.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $2.32 on Monday, hitting $156.00. 47,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.00. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $3,231,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,700,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,971,949 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

