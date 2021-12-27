Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Target Price at $49.89

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

