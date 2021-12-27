Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) PT at $86.50

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on BAMXF. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of BAMXF opened at $99.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
