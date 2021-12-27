Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) PT at $86.50

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAMXF. Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $99.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

