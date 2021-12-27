Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT at $71.50

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Altus Group stock opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

