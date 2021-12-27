Brokerages Set Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT at $24.91

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

BIRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

