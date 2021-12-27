Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.36.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

XLNX traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,911. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.99. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

