Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post sales of $441.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.90 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $220.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 277,805 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,965,000 after purchasing an additional 201,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PTEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 1,367,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,733. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
