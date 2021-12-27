Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post sales of $441.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.90 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $220.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 277,805 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,965,000 after purchasing an additional 201,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 1,367,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,733. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

