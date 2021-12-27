Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post sales of $241.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.50 million to $241.70 million. MongoDB reported sales of $171.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $848.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $848.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,223 shares of company stock valued at $37,834,146. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $551.11. 589,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,426. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.90. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

