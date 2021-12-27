Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.14. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 25.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $3,787,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $2,980,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.