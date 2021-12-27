Brokerages Anticipate SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.50 Million

Brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post $385.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.90 million to $407.80 million. SunPower reported sales of $341.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist decreased their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in SunPower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.73. 2,326,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. SunPower has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.12.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

