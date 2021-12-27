Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce sales of $5.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the lowest is $5.12 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $18.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after buying an additional 871,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $61.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $74.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

