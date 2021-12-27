Brokerages Anticipate Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.13. 110,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

