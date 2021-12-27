Brokerages Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post $4.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.03 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $18.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. 3,979,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,620,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

