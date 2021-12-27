Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.
In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,028,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 77,546 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,740,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,613,000 after purchasing an additional 65,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CNP traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
