Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to post $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,028,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,910,000 after purchasing an additional 77,546 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,740,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,613,000 after purchasing an additional 65,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

