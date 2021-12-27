Brokerages Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTT. Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

NYSE CTT traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,562. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $426.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.