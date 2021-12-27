Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $674.35

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $674.35 and last traded at $672.91, with a volume of 3853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $664.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

