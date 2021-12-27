British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $7.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

BTLCY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. British Land has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $7.67.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

