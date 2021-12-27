Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 109.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Brightcove worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.69. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 39,975 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 154,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,446. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

