BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT Lowered to $25.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $86.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of BBIO traded down $28.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 956,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,352. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 289.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 91,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

