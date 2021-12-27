BOX (NYSE:BOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.86

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 40564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 3.3% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

