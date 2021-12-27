Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday.

Get Boralex alerts:

TSE BLX remained flat at $C$35.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,624. The firm has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$32.94 and a 12-month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.