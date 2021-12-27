Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,402.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,345.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,299.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.