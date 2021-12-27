BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock opened at C$23.65 on Monday. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of C$19.65 and a 52 week high of C$23.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.26.

