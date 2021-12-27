BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF stock opened at C$25.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.23. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$21.99 and a 12 month high of C$26.17.

