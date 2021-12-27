BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ZWK)

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

TSE:ZWK opened at C$32.82 on Monday. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 1 year low of C$24.98 and a 1 year high of C$34.74.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.