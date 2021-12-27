Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 386,033 shares.The stock last traded at $26.35 and had previously closed at $26.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $691.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 567,705 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,183,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,521,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 160,915 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,722,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

