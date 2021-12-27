Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will post $203.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.59 million to $205.20 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $151.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $757.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.98 million to $757.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $814.29 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $840.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

BVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Bluegreen Vacations stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,404. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP La Osa Jorge De acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $72,014.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

