Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) traded up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.78. 2,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 905,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.